Man dead after falling several storeys at Ashbridges Bay wastewater treatment plant

A man has died after falling multiple storeys at a wastewater treatment plant in the city's east end on Thursday, Ontario's ministry of labour says.

The ministry is investigating the death, which it says happened at the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Toronto police say they were called about the incident just after 11 a.m. and say the man fell about 30 metres.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the worker's family, friends and colleagues," ministry spokesperson Jennifer Rushby said in an emailed statement.