Man dies after industrial accident at Scarborough construction site

A man has died at a construction site in Scarborough in what police are calling an industrial accident.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. near the intersection of McCowan Road and Bushby Drive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics. No details were released about what happened to the man.

Police have notified Ontario's Ministry of Labour, which investigates serious injuries and deaths at the workplace.

The intersection of McCowan Road and Bushby Drive and the stretch of Grangeway Avenue between Progress Avenue and Ellesmere road are both closed as the investigation begins.