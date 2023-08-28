Man dead at Brampton industrial site: Peel police
Officers called to the intersection of Orenda and Dixie roads at 7:30 a.m. for report of an industrial incident.
Ministry of Labour will be investigating
A man has died at an industrial site in Brampton Monday, Peel Regional Police say.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Orenda and Dixie roads at 7:30 a.m. for report of an industrial incident.
When officers arrived, a man who worked at a site in the area was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they cannot disclose any further details. There are a number of industrial businesses in the area.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene to investigate.