Man dead at Brampton industrial site: Peel police

A man has died at an industrial site in Brampton Monday, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Orenda and Dixie roads at 7:30 a.m. for report of an industrial incident.

When officers arrived, a man who worked at a site in the area was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they cannot disclose any further details. There are a number of industrial businesses in the area.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene to investigate.