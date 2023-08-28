Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man dead at Brampton industrial site: Peel police

Officers called to the intersection of Orenda and Dixie roads at 7:30 a.m. for report of an industrial incident.

Ministry of Labour will be investigating

CBC News ·
A Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga on July 1, 2023.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Orenda and Dixie roads at 7:30 a.m. Monday for report of an industrial accident. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

A man has died at an industrial site in Brampton Monday, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Orenda and Dixie roads at 7:30 a.m. for report of an industrial incident.

When officers arrived, a man who worked at a site in the area was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say they cannot disclose any further details. There are a number of industrial businesses in the area.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene to investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now