Worker dead in Etobicoke industrial accident
Victim died on the way to hospital, police say
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker died in an industrial accident in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at 11:29 a.m., police said in a tweet.
According to investigators, a piece of equipment burst at an industrial site and a shard of metal then struck a worker.
The worker's injuries were initially deemed "very serious," police said.
The worker later died on the way to hospital, police said.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:<br>North Queen St + Shorncliffe Rd<br>**11:29 am**<br>-Equipment burst<br>-Piece of metal struck worker<br>-Injuries very serious<br>-Officers assist with emergency run <br>-Victim succumbed to injuries<br>-Pronounced deceased<br>-Ministry of Labour investigating<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1346472?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1346472</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations