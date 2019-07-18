Worker dead in Etobicoke industrial accident

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker died in an industrial accident in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at 11:29 a.m., police said in a tweet.

According to investigators, a piece of equipment burst at an industrial site and a shard of metal then struck a worker.

The worker's injuries were initially deemed "very serious," police said.

The worker later died on the way to hospital, police said.