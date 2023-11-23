11 people charged in Indigo bookstore vandalism

Eleven people have been charged with mischief following vandalism at an Indigo bookstore earlier this month, Toronto police said.

On Thursday, the force said officers arrested a 41-year-old on Nov. 14 and then subsequently arrested 10 others on Nov. 22. Police called the mischief "hate-motivated."

However, dozens of protesters gathered outside 52 Division on Wednesday, calling on police to drop the charges. They dispute that the alleged actions were "hate-motivated" and called for the release of those charged.

Police were called to the bookstore, located at the intersection of Bay and Bloor Streets, around 4 a.m. on Nov. 10.

The police allege that those charged approached the bookstore, glued posters to the windows and doors, and poured red paint on the nearby sidewalks.

Ten of those arrested face charges of mischief over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. The 41-year-old who was arrested first is charged solely with mischief over $5,000.

Those charged are scheduled to appear in court through January 2024.