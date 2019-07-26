With crisp, white linen draping every table and a carefully curated menu, Sash is a new fine-dining restaurant located in the heart of Summerhill — a long way from Chennai, India, where owner and chef Sash Simpson spent his early years as a street kid abandoned by his birth family.

Simpson says being adopted felt like being given a second chance. (Sash Simpson)

"Being a street kid, a runaway, jumping on and jumping off trains, living on the streets, begging, stealing ... that's what life was for quite a bit of time," he told CBC's Our Toronto.

Around the age of seven, Simpson was cleaning up a movie theatre in exchange for a place to sleep. He stepped outside to get some air when workers at a local orphanage spotted him on his own, began questioning him and eventually took him in.

"It was a miracle," he said.

He stood out to someone once again a short time later — a Canadian woman named Sandra Simpson who owned the orphanage Sash lived in.

Sandra frequented the orphanage a few times a year.

"I would pull her skirt saying, 'Mummy, mummy, Canada, Canada.'"

The owner of the orphanage Simpson was brought into in India eventually ended up adopting him and bringing him to Canada. (Sash Simpson)

Simpson, now 48, says one day he came home from school and was told he was going to Canada and being adopted by Sandra.

Around the age of eight, Simpson had a new city to call home, Toronto.

Along with encountering snow for the first time, he found out he also had many new siblings to get accustomed to — 31 to be exact. Four of the children were his mother's biological children and the rest were adopted from different countries around the world.

"It was overwhelming seeing all these kids but they were my brothers and sisters even though I had just met them. Then of course, we became real brothers and sisters."

Simpson's mother had four biological children and adopted 28 other kids from around the world. (Sash Simpson)

Simpson embraced his new life in Canada and eventually set his sights on working in the popular midtown restaurant North 44. He was turned away at first, but Simpson insisted and offered to work for free for three months.

Within a few years, he was the executive chef. Simpson ended up working at the restaurant for 24 years, establishing himself within Toronto's fine dining scene.

Sash Simpson worked his way up in the Toronto fine-dining restaurant industry and eventually became the executive chef at North 44 in midtown. (CBC News/Greg Bruce)

Now, he has decided to break out on his own, putting everything he's learned behind his namesake restaurant. From five-spice bison tenderloin to Chilean sea bass with madras curry, Simpson's menu is a reflection of his unique upbringing.

"I have Korean sisters … Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Cambodian siblings, Spanish brothers, Indian brothers, Bengali brothers," he said. "I come from a family that's global … so my menu is global."

His new restaurant Sash is located in Summerhill and features a global menu inspired by his siblings from around the world. (Instagram/@sashrestaurantto)

Simpson says his own story has driven him to give back to the orphanage that changed his life. He returned to India two decades ago and opened up a cafeteria at the orphanage where girls and young women can work once they have to leave.

"When they turn 18, by law my mom has to release them out of the orphanage. She felt she didn't want to do that and if you did that they would [often] get beaten up and raped. Now, if they don't want to leave, they can work in the restaurant that I built. So that keeps them in the orphanage so they don't get hurt in any way."

Sash Simpson visiting the orphanage he was adopted from as a child. (Sash Simpson)

It was the first time he'd returned to India since he was adopted decades earlier. Simpson says he'll never forget where his life started.

"Being adopted … somebody took a chance on me," he said. "There's always been angels behind me, always taking care of me."

