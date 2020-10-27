'Incendiary devices' left at 2 Oshawa convenience stores

Durham police are looking for a male suspect after two different Oshawa convenience stores were targeted with suspicious packages that investigators say were "incendiary devices."

In the first incident on Oct.1, an employee arrived at Taunton Convenience Store on Taunton Road East in the early morning and found a package at the entrance.

When she attempted to move it, it burst into flames. Police were called and the employee was not injured. Police say there were also three prior minor incidents targeting this store that were never reported.

Then, on Oct. 24, another suspicious package was found, this time at Pantry Convenience on Park Road North.

Once again, no one was injured, and the police bomb squad unit was able to safely dispose of the device.

In both instances, a suspect was captured on security video. Police are describing him as white and male, noting that in both incidents he wore all black clothing.

Though both targets were convenience stores, the police news release also notes that both also sell "adult materials."

Police say they're looking to hear from any other convenience stores who may have received a suspicious package or message but not reported it, as well from anyone who might have information.