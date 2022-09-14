Accused in alleged incel-inspired attack at Toronto massage parlour pleads guilty to murder, attempted murder

A teen alleged to have carried out an incel-inspired attack at a Toronto massage parlour two years ago has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

The plea does not cover the associated terror charges against the accused, which were added in the months after the February 2020 killing of 24-year-old Ashley Noell Arzaga and stabbing of another man and woman at the Crown Spa in the city's west end.

The accused, who was 17 at the time of the killing and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made hsi plea at Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

A judge will now determine if the murder and attempted murder meet the bar of terrorist activity.

The Criminal Code defines terrorism as an act carried out, "for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause" meant to intimidate the public by causing or attempting to cause death or serious bodily harm through violence, endangering health and safety, or disrupting an essential service.

The case is believed to mark the first time terror charges have ever been laid in connection with an act allegedly fuelled by incel ideology. Involuntary celibacy began as on online misogynistic subculture and is commonly characterized by a hatred or blame against women for an inability to find a romantic or sexual partner.

More to come.