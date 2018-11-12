2 arrested for suspected impaired driving in separate crashes overnight

Toronto police say they have arrested two drivers suspected of impaired driving in two separate crashes in the city early Monday.

The crashes, one in the west end and one downtown, left four people injured in all, Toronto paramedics said.

Crash / Trapped - Eglinton Ave at Royal York Rd. Car left roadway, flipped on its side and struck a tree. Three occupants. Two trapped. All three to trauma centre. <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS22Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS22Div</a> on scene. <a href="https://t.co/oNPI6woPrw">pic.twitter.com/oNPI6woPrw</a> —@LateNightCam

In the first crash, three men in their 20s were seriously injured after a car left the roadway, flipped over and hit a clump of trees at the intersection of Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West. Police were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m.

Two of the men were trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto all three men were taken to a trauma centre but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. One man is now in custody.

A shattered window is behind police tape after two vehicles crashed early Monday and one struck a building near Bay Street and Adelaide Street West. (Paul Smith/CBC)

In the second crash, one person was injured after two vehicles collided near Bay Street and Adelaide Street West. One of the vehicles struck a building on Bay Street, shattering a window. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The driver, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, is now in custody. Four occupants in one of the vehicles were not injured, police said.