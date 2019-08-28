Drunk driver sentenced to 5 1/2 years for crash that killed mother, daughter

Police north of Toronto say a man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison after a woman and her young daughter were killed in an impaired driving crash in 2016.

York Regional Police say two vehicles collided in an intersection in Markham, Ont., in August 2016.

They say a 42-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died in hospital.

Police say a 30-year-old man was found guilty of six impaired driving related charges in March this year.

They say he was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Monday.

Police say the man is also prohibited from driving for eight years.