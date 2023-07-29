Person in custody for impaired driving after pedestrian killed in Scarborough

A person has been arrested for impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Scarborough Friday night, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road shortly before 10:20 p.m. for report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been taken into custody for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police say. No other details on the victim have been released as of yet.

Roads are currently closed in the area.