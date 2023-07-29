Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Person in custody for impaired driving after pedestrian killed in Scarborough

A person has been arrested for impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Scarborough Friday night, Toronto police say.

Roads in area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road closed as police investigate

CBC News ·
A BMW with damage to the windshield at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Scarborough.
On Friday, Toronto police were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road shortly before 10:20 p.m. for report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. (CBC)

A person has been arrested for impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Scarborough Friday night, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road shortly before 10:20 p.m. for report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been taken into custody for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police say. No other details on the victim have been released as of yet.

Roads are currently closed in the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now