Man dead after being hit by alleged impaired driver in Etobicoke

A man is dead after being hit by an alleged impaired driver in Etobicoke on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

It happened near Stevenson Road and Kipling Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. when police got reports that a person was hit by a vehicle while walking.

Toronto paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre via emergency run with life threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

Toronto police say the driver of the vehicle has been arrested for impaired driving.

Parts of Kipling Avenue, at Finch Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive, are closed for the police investigation.