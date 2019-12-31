Plan a safe and sober ride home on NYE, say police, victims of drunk drivers

If you're going out on Tuesday night to ring in a new decade, plan a safe and sober ride home, say police in the Toronto Area, and Ontario families of loved ones killed by drunk drivers.

Don't risk drinking and driving, police say. It can lead to arrest, charges, jail time, injuries and death.

In a new online video, York Regional Police outline the consequences of impaired driving by advertising "RIDEshare by L'Hotel de York Regional Police."

The humorous video drives home the message that impaired driving is a choice on New Year's Eve that can lead to handcuffs, or "silver bracelets," as well as a ride in the back of a cruiser and a night in a cell.

Police say the video, intended for party-goers, is a reminder to plan a safe ride home before leaving for the night. Police said they are also encouraging hosts of parties to ensure guests don't drive impaired.

Offering remarkably prompt service at any hour, anywhere in the region, RIDEshare by L'Hotel de York Regional Police has delivered an astounding 1,700 impaired drivers to their suites since <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYE</a> last year. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReservationsNotRequired?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReservationsNotRequired</a> <a href="https://t.co/EvJyAkAg7z">pic.twitter.com/EvJyAkAg7z</a> —@YRP

The 2-minute 19-seconds video includes real comments "in car" from people arrested for impaired driving.

"I might have peed on your seat a little bit," says one woman.

"Whatever you need to do," replies the officer.

"Just a little bit. I'm drunk," the woman adds.

York police see up to 30 suspected drunk drivers weekly

Const. Laura Nicolle, spokesperson for York Regional Police, says police are constantly trying to find new ways to spread the message that impaired driving is a dangerous move. The video was issued last year, she said, adding it shows "shocking and unique" situations.

"Unfortunately, we're still seeing such high numbers of impaired drivers that are being taken off the roads. We're seeing anywhere between 10 to 30 something drivers every single week. This is consistent," Nicolle said.

On a positive note, She said police are seeing an increase in the number of calls from people reporting impaired drivers. Police have been encouraging people to call 911 from their cell phones to report them through its Safe Roads...Your Call program.

"We have been getting thousands of people calling," she said.

These three children in the Neville-Lake family, Daniel 9, Milly, 2 and Harry, 5, were killed in September 2015 by drunk driver Marco Muzzo. (Facebook)

Jenn Neville-Lake, whose three children and father were killed by drunk driver Marco Muzzo in September 2015, added to the conversation with a tweet about her terrible loss.

My kids had the right to live. The drunk driver chose to drive impaired. He took away that right from them. <br><br>I had the right to make new memories with my children.The drunk driver forced his choice on us and he… <a href="https://t.co/P5mxjVaFYT">https://t.co/P5mxjVaFYT</a> —@isda1979

On Sept. 27, 2015, nine-year-old Daniel, five-year-old Harrison, two-year-old Milly and their grandfather Gary Neville, 65, had their lives cut short when the minivan they were in was hit by a speeding SUV that blew through a stop sign on a rural road in Vaughan, Ont.

Muzzo, the driver, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

York police say they have laid more than 1,700 impaired driving charges this year. York police's festive season RIDE began on Nov. 22 and will continue until Jan. 5.