York police lay impaired driving charges for fatal multi-vehicle crash near Newmarket

A 23-year-old man is facing several impaired driving charges for a multi-vehicle crash near Newmarket last summer that killed a five-year-old girl, York Regional Police say.

After a lengthy investigation into the crash, police say they have laid charges against the Newmarket man, including:

Impaired driving cause death.

Over 80 cause death.

Dangerous operation cause death.

The man was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Police say the Aug. 4 collision on Davis Drive west of Keele Street in King Township involved nine people.

I​nvestigators determined that in the crash, a silver Volvo with two occupants collided with a grey Ford Taurus with one occupant. It then struck a grey Chevrolet Cobalt with one occupant before colliding head-on with a black Honda Civic with five occupants.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 32-year-old Scarborough man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The five-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died on Aug. 9.

At least six others were taken to hospital with various injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.