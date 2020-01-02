Impaired driving charges laid after New Year's Eve crash leaves man dead

A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged impaired driving crash that left another man dead in Markham on New Year's Eve.

The collision happened just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday near Elgin Mills Road and Ninth Line.

The province's police watchdog says a York Regional police officer was driving along Major Mackenzie Drive East when a Hyundai Veloster drove past her. The officer followed the car. At Ninth Line and Elgin Mills Road East, the Hyundai collided with a Toyota Corolla, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release Wednesday.

The driver of the Toyota — a 68-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver involved in the collision faces charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration above 80 causing death, and dangerous operating causing death.

FATAL COLLISION IN MARKHAM: <br>On Tuesday Dec 31, at 7:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a 2 vehicle collision in the area of Elgin Mills Rd & Ninth Line. One person has been sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. One male has been arrested for<br>impaired driving. —@YRP

In 2019 alone, York Regional Police say they laid more than 1,700 charges for impaired-related driving offences.

"The number of drivers choosing to drive while impaired is showing no signs of decreasing," the service said in a news release Thursday."

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.