School bus driver facing impaired driving charge in Aurora

A school bus driver has been charged with impaired driving after being picked up during a RIDE check in Aurora, Ont. on Wednesday.

According to a York Regional Police news release, officers were conducting a spot check investigation in the area of Leslie Street and Wellington Street East around 8:45 a.m.

The driver, who didn't have anyone with him in the bus at the time, was given a roadside screening test. He failed the roadside test and was taken to police headquarters for a breath test, police say.

A 61-year-old Newmarket man has been charged with Over 80 and had his licence suspended, police say.

The bus has also been impounded for a week.

