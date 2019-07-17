Sleeping driver at intersection now facing impaired driving charges

A 19-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after police allegedly found him asleep behind the wheel with rum and pot in his car.

York Regional Police say that around 6 a.m. Sunday, a 911 call came in from someone who was stopped behind a car at the intersection at 7th Concession and Lloydtown Aurora Road in the Township of King.

According to a police news release, the caller said the person in the car in front of him was stopped at a stop sign and asleep at the wheel.

Officers arrived and attempted to wake up the driver, but it took "numerous attempts" to get him to open his eyes, police say.

The driver eventually woke up and opened the car door, and that's when the officers could smell "a strong odour of alcohol," the news release reads.

The man was arrested, and officers later found an open bottle of rum, and weed in his car, police say.

A man from King Township is now facing charges, including impaired driving, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and driving with an open container of liquor.