Suspected impaired driver charged after crash with police car in Scarborough

A suspected impaired driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed into a police car in Scarborough late Friday night.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash near Sheppard Avenue East and Brenyon Way, west of Morningside Avenue, shortly before midnight.

Staff Sgt. Rita Morehouse, of Toronto police's 42 Division, said the officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

The impact of the crash forced the air bags to deploy in the cruiser.

Police said the driver has been charged, but the charges have not been released.

Sheppard Avenue East was closed in both directions at the intersection as police investigated.