Skip to Main Content
Suspected impaired driver charged after crash with police car in Scarborough
Toronto

Suspected impaired driver charged after crash with police car in Scarborough

A suspected impaired driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed into a police car in Scarborough on Friday night.

2 police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash, air bags deployed

CBC News ·
Two police officers were slightly injured on Friday night after a suspected impaired driver crashed into their vehicle in Scarborough. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A suspected impaired driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed into a police car in Scarborough late Friday night.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash near Sheppard Avenue East and Brenyon Way, west of Morningside Avenue, shortly before midnight.

Staff Sgt. Rita Morehouse, of Toronto police's 42 Division, said the officers were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

The impact of the crash forced the air bags to deploy in the cruiser.

Police said the driver has been charged, but the charges have not been released.

Sheppard Avenue East was closed in both directions at the intersection as police investigated.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|