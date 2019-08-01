Allegedly impaired driver caught going the wrong way on Highway 407

A 28-year-old Brampton woman is facing charges after she was captured on video driving in the wrong direction on Highway 407, allegedly while impaired.

A York Regional Police helicopter followed the woman as she drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway in Markham shortly after 2 a.m. last Saturday.

The video shows her vehicle narrowly narrowly missing oncoming cars. She also drove through a construction zone. Eventually she comes to a stop, turns her vehicle around, and starts travelling westbound.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and stop the driver. York police alleged in a news release that the woman was "showing obvious signs of impairment" and that cannabis and an open bottle of rum were also found in her vehicle.

The woman was charged with the following offences:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

80 plus milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in her system.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Driving a motor vehicle with cannabis in open baggage.

Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

York police said they will be operating R.I.D.E. checkpoints throughout the long weekend and warned drivers not to get behind the wheel while impaired.