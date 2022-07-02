Man charged after downtown Toronto crash kills pedestrian, sends 7 people to hospital

A man is facing a slew of impaired driving charges after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto left a pedestrian dead and seven other people injured on Friday night.

The fatal crash happened in the area of University Avenue and Wellington Avenue West. Police were called to the scene at about 11:40 p.m.

Two pedestrians were struck as a result of the crash, said Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

One of them, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 32-year-old man, was seriously injured.

The seriously injured man and six other people were taken to hospital. Three were in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while four suffered minor to serious injuries.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Wellington Avenue West when he drove through the University Avenue intersection on a red light, colliding with two vehicles,which had been driving northbound.

One of the vehicles was a 2022 Honda CRV driven by a 53-year-old man, while the other was a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by a 49-year-old man.

The 26-year-old man, who is due to appear in court in Toronto on Saturday, is facing the following charges:

Impaired operation causing death.

Impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Over 80 operation causing death.

Over 80 operation causing bodily harm.

Dangerous driving causing death.

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Officers from the traffic services unit are investigating the crash. The intersection remained closed on Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone with footage of the area or the crash to contact investigators.