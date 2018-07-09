Skip to Main Content
Boys charged after imitation gun allegedly brandished in road rage incident in Kawartha Lakes

Provincial police say two boys are facing charges after an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm.

A suspect vehicle was located and an imitation firearm seized, police say

Provincial police say two boys are facing charges after an alleged road rage incident in Kawartha Lakes involving a firearm.

Police say officers responded after receiving a call from motorist who reported the passenger of a passing vehicle appeared to be brandishing a gun.

OPP say the incident occurred Saturday on Peace Road in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

They say a suspect vehicle was located and officers seized an imitation firearm.

Both youths are charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and the driver faces an additional charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

