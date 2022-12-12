Intruder allegedly assaults imam at Toronto mosque, police say it's not considered hate-motivated

A Toronto mosque where an imam was allegedly assaulted during morning prayers is calling on police to keep open all avenues in its investigation, including the possibility that hate might have played a role.

Islamic Foundation Toronto, located in Scarborough, said in a tweet Monday that an intruder disrupted the dawn prayer and assaulted its imam before "two brave congregants quickly held him back and called 911."

"During the prayer, we faced a terrifying incident this morning," tweeted Imam Yusuf Badat.

Toronto police confirmed they were were called to the mosque at 7 a.m. for reports of an an assault. No charges have been laid and the alleged attacker was not taken into custody, media officer Shannon Eames told CBC News.

Police do not consider it a hate-motivated crime and the individual left the scene after it happened, Eames added.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the mosque said "our hearts are deeply troubled and we know that many in our community are deeply concerned."

"We simply do not have enough information to assess what led to this incident," the statement went on, calling on police to keep "all avenues of investigation open, including potential hate motivation."

Politicians of various stripes expressed their concern over the incident on Twitter, including Mayor John Tory, who said "places of worship should always be safe places."

Tory also thanked the congregants who stepped in, as well police for investigating.

Police say the investigation remains an active one and charges are still possible.