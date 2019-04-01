Skip to Main Content
Police issue warning after illegal snare traps found in Mississauga

Peel police have issued a warning after several illegal animal traps were found near Hewick Meadows Park in Mississauga.

Snares made of thin wire could pose danger to humans, animals

The 11 animal traps are spring snares made of thin wire 'that are difficult to see,' Peel Police warned on Monday. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police have issued a warning after several illegal animal traps were found near Hewick Meadows Park in Mississauga.

The eleven traps made of spring snares and thin wire were found near the corner of Highway 403 and Mississauga Road between Mar. 27 and Mar. 30.

"The wire snares are illegal to set, and pose a danger to both children and adults, as well as domestic animals and wildlife," a release sent out Monday by Peel Regional Police reads.

So far no one has been injured, police say.

Anyone with information about the traps is being asked to contact police.

