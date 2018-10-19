Pot may be legal but pot shops aren't, and Toronto police are still busting them

Toronto police raided five illegal pot shops on Friday with help from the city just days after cannabis was legalized across Canada.

While it may now be legal to smoke pot in Ontario, it still isn't legal to operate brick-and-mortar pot shops in the province.

The only legal venue to buy pot is online via the Ontario Cannabis Store, until legal physical stores open up next year.

The executive director of the city's municipal licensing and standards division, Tracey Cook, told CBC Toronto that she wasn't surprised that some illegal dispensaries were still open, but was disappointed.

"The province has laid out a very reasonable regime for people to participate in a lawful market," she said. "I would have expected people who are legitimate business operators to do so in compliance with the law."

A police officer at a pot dispensary on Friday. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Toronto's municipal licensing and standards division says there were 92 illegal cannabis stores in the city shortly before pot became legal in Canada.

On legalization day, city officers found that 36 stores were open, while 56 were closed.

Cook said that the city has notified all landlords of the pot shops of the unlawful activity going on at their property.

"They are also accountable to ensure the contraventions of the Cannabis Act do not occur, so we are hoping that they will deal with the issue as well," she added.

Friday's action wasn't about sending a message, but rather enforcing the law, Cook said, adding that she believes people know the rules but are choosing to ignore them.

"There will be opportunities for them to participate lawfully later, and their conduct now may significantly jeopardize that opportunity," she said.

"I'm hoping people will realize that there is a new dawn of opportunity for them, but they need to comply with the law."