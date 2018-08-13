Illegal drug use outside downtown YMCA daycare has parents demanding action

Illegal drug use around a downtown YMCA daycare has some parents looking for alternate childcare.

For several months, parents at the YMCA daycare near the corner of Breadalbane Street and Yonge Street north of College Street have complained about people sitting on the front steps of the building using illegal drugs. Parents are worried about the safety of their kids and staff as they walk in and out of the building.

"There are some pictures of an individual injecting outside of the daycare," said Frank Naso, whose three-year-old daughter has been going to the YMCA daycare for the past two years.

"That actually occurred right outside the toddler room," said Naso.

Naso has also filmed a man smoking what looks like crack pipe on the front steps as he walked his child into the building.

"For over $2,000 a month, we should not be dealing with the things we are dealing with", said Naso referring to the cost of daycare.

Chris Meyer, the communications manager for the YMCA of Greater Toronto, says extra security cameras have been installed and staff are doing additional building patrols.

The YMCA has also brought in card-only access to the daycare.

"We've been looking at hiring a plainclothes police officer as a temporary measure as we work toward longer term solutions in the community," said Meyer.

But she says police would like to hear from parents directly if they see drug use or violence.

"And that will help police identify areas of concern and also direct resources to the area when something might be happening."

Another photo submitted by Frank Naso of a man suspected of smoking drugs outside of the Central YMCA daycare entrance. (Frank Naso)

Meyer understands the safety concerns but says there are broader social issues involved and the YMCA is working with city groups as well as Toronto police.

"We are working to strike a balance, where we are finding solutions that make the situation better for parents and kids, but also do it in a way that addresses the needs of the vulnerable members of the community who may be facing addiction issues."

But Naso feels the YMCA isn't doing enough to protect families and staff. He and other parents want to see a full-time security guard outside the building. He says he's also looking for another daycare for his daughter but is frustrated by the lack of spaces and long wait lists.

"I know people who have left. I have friends who have moved. I think it just boils down to general safety for the families, children and staff of the YMCA".

