Ongoing dig at Mallory Crescent home introduces new uncertainty into McArthur investigation

The ongoing police excavation at a now infamous north Toronto property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked has introduced more uncertainty about when the investigation will end, the lead detective on the case said Friday.

One day after Toronto police revealed more human remains were uncovered at the Mallory Crescent home where McArthur landscaped, Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said police are prepared for the possibility that the remains of additional victims could be found.

Idsinga appeared on CBC Radio's Metro Morning for an interview.

It could takes weeks to fully analyze all the evidence gathered at the dig site, he said.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance and deaths of a string of men, many of whom had ties to Toronto's Gay Village.