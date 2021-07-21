Family identifies man killed in deliberate hit and run in Port Lands

A man killed in what police believe was a deliberate hit and run in the Port Lands this week has been identified as Jamil Nazarali, according to members of his family.

Nazarali died after a man driving a pick-up truck struck him in the area of Polson and Cherry streets on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the scene at 9:08 p.m.

Nazarali is the city's 38th homicide victim of the year. Toronto paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His age has not been released.

Police are searching for man, 32, of Toronto, in connection with the homicide. The accused is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

According to police, there was an argument, then a man got into a pick-up truck and deliberately struck a pedestrian. Police have not named the victim.

The driver fled the scene in the truck, which has since been recovered, according to police.

The wanted man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes.