Man fatally shot in Toronto's west end ID'd as 72-year-old Vito Lapolla

A man killed at a coffee shop in the city's west end Monday evening has been identified as 72-year-old Toronto resident Vito Lapolla.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police arrived to find Lapolla in critical condition. He died in hospital a short time later.

On Tuesday, patrons at Tony's Espresso Bar, where the shooting happened, said Lapolla would visit the shop every day, mostly in the afternoon for coffee and playing games on his computer.

"He was a good person," the shop's owner Tony Billota told CBC Toronto.

Jules Coltrero said he was saddened by the news of Lapolla's death.

"That's sad man, so sad. I can't believe it," Coltrero said.

Police looking for male suspect

Toronto police said they are looking for a suspect believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect left the area in a white SUV, last seen travelling northbound on Dufferin Street, police said in a news release.



Police said the male suspect is around 5'10" or 5'11" with a thin build and was dressed all in black with a hooded sweater.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.