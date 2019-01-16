Icy conditions wreak havoc on GTA roads, including 18-vehicle crash north of Toronto

Slick conditions on GTA roads made for a tough commute for some drivers Wednesday morning, including more than a dozen who were involved in a crash north of the city.

At around 5:40 a.m., 18 vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 50 and Mayfield Road, just south of Bolton, Ont.

Paramedics from several different services attended the scene, along with provincial police. A spokesperson for the OPP said several people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The pile up came after several other crashes on highways in the region overnight.

Five drivers were caught up in a collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, just west of Port Union Road, around 1:30 am. According to a tow druck driver at the scene, a vehicle stalled on the side of the roadway was struck by another driver, which set off a chain reaction.

The highway bends in this area, and the road itself was icy, the driver pointed out.

Toronto police issued their own warnings about dangerous driving conditions on social media before the morning rush hour kicked off in earnest.

Roads in the GTA are icy and slippery. Please use with caution. Keep under maximum limits please and watch the following distance. I had to mention this because of how many cars flew passed me this morning on the way into work. I don't get it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slowdown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slowdown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slippery?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slippery</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winterdriving?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winterdriving</a> —@PCPappy

Environment Canada says GTA drivers may experience periods of freezing drizzle throughout the early morning. The icy rain could turn to flurries for a brief period in the late morning before clearing in the afternoon, the federal weather agency says.