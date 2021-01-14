Ontario ICU doctors told to prepare to use triage as hospital beds fill up

As intensive care units across the province continue to see a surge in critical care demand due to COVID-19, doctors are being told to prepare to determine who gets a bed and who doesn't.

The medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, Dr. Michael Warner, says ICU doctors across the province have been told to prepare to use critical care triage to determine who will receive life-saving care when ICU resources are limited.

"The public needs to understand they're at risk of not getting the care they need," Warner told CBC News on Thursday.

Warner said the province sent out a memo on Wednesday to prepare to implement triage protocol when instructed by the critical care command centre, although no start date has been given so far.

"I've never been in that position before, I didn't train for that," Warner said. "And that's the position we may be in, in a matter of weeks."

This comes exactly one week after the province began warning hospitals to prepare for the transferal of patients across and out of regions, in a memo dated Jan. 7.

Hospitals that have intensive care space available in Ontario were told to reserve one-third of those beds for transfers from hospitals that have reached ICU capacity.

Warner said implementing this criteria would mean that not every patient today who needs critical care — COVID-19 or not COVID-19 related — will get the critical care if triage comes into effect.

He said doctors will be required to use a checklist of criteria to determine who is most likely to survive their critical illness not only for a week or two but 12 months from then, and allocate critical care accordingly.

"It makes me very uncomfortable, it's morally distressing and it's terrible for patients."

Only two days ago, a mandate from the Ontario critical care table required nine patients to be moved across the province to another ICU to help loadshare the stress on harder-hit hospitals, Warner said.

The memo comes exactly one week after the province began warning hospitals to prepare for the transferal of patients across and out of regions on Jan. 7. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

"Right now if there's a patient that I would normally offer life-support to, instead of offering them life support — if we're in triage — I go through their short-term mortality risk, which is a checklist to determine or 'guesstimate' how likely they're going to be alive 12 months after their critical illness," Warner said.

But Ontario has faced major criticism once before, when trying to implement a critical care triage protocol.

In March of last year, when Ontario Health sent out a triage protocol during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it retracted it shortly after following backlash from human rights organizations.

At level one triage, Warner said only those who have a less than 80 per cent chance of dying a year from that time will be offered critical care. While at level three, it's less than 30 per cent.

"That's pretty dramatic," Warner said. "That's something Ontarians have never faced and something I hope I never have to use."