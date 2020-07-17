Iconic Toronto music venue the Orbit Room is closing for good
Toronto music venue Orbit Room announced it will not host live shows anymore at its College Street location due to the pandemic. The venue has been closed for four months now. Lauren Pelley spoke to the owner about the venue’s future.
