Man, 51, killed in Pickering ice cream truck rollover

An ice cream truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pickering on Tuesday night, according to police.

The 51-year-old man was driving southbound on Brock Road, south of Highway 7, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when he mounted a centre median and struck a light post.

The collision caused the truck to rollover onto its side, Durham police said in a news release.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was from Richmond Hill, police said.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service's collision investigation unit are probing the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.