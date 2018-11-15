Skip to Main Content
Locked-out stagehands reach tentative deal with Exhibition Place board

Stagehands who had been locked out of work at Toronto’s Exhibition Place have reached a tentative agreement, according to a city official.

If approved, agreement would end 17-week long labour disruption

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) workers set up a picket line outside the Canadian National Exhibition this summer. Now, the union may have struck a deal with the city. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

Coun. Mark Grimes, who chairs the Exhibition Place Board of Governors, said members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58 have ratified a settlement with the board.

The board is now set to vote on the deal, which would end a 17-week lockout that's affected both the Canadian National Exhibition and The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, at a special meeting on Friday.

Grimes did not release any details about the deal.

