'One of those officers is not telling the truth,' ex-SIU head says of failed violent arrest probe

A former head of Ontario's police watchdog says it's "problematic" that a "very thorough" investigation into a violent arrest failed to yield to any results, despite interviews with dozens of different officers connected to the case.

"One of those officers is not telling the truth," said Ian Scott, who served as director of the Special Investigations Unit from 2008 to 2013.

"Did another officer witness the kick? We know someone kicked the person, and we know they haven't fessed up."

In October 2017, Toronto police executed a drug-related warrant at a North York property. A 24-year-old university student was arrested, and during his interaction with officers he was allegedly kicked in the face. His nose was broken in several places, and police had to take him to a hospital for treatment.

The complainant was unable to say which of the officers present may have inflicted the injuries, as they wore identical uniforms and balaclavas.

This week, current SIU Director Tony Loparco issued his report into the agency's investigation. He said that while there is reason to believe a criminal act was committed by an officer, no charges would be laid.

After interviews with 36 "witness officers" and a handful of civilians, SIU investigators were unable to identify a "subject officer." In other words, they don't know who delivered the kick.

Scott was quick to point out a "witness" officer does not necessarily mean that that person was at the scene, or directly present for the incident being examined by investigators. It does suggest, however, that the SIU believes the officer had relevant information.

"The designations are important. Because once an officer is designated as a witness officer, they have a duty under the Police Services Act to produce their notes and submit themselves to an interview," Scott told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.

He added that he's troubled by the timeline laid out in Loparco's report. The Toronto Police Service should have notified the SIU "immediately" following the arrest, as is required by provincial legislation, especially since the "injury was very, very clear."

"The SIU was not called that evening. Had they been called, this matter perhaps could have been solved by standard investigative techniques," Scott said, adding that he understands why members of the public might be troubled by the circumstances of the case.

"We don't know if anyone else witnessed it and is unwilling to say what they probably don't want to say about another officer."

Toronto police's professional standards unit is currently conducting its own investigation into the allegation, a spokesperson told CBC Toronto.

"It is normal procedure, we conduct a parallel investigation in SIU matters," Const. Caroline de Kloet said in an email statement.

In March, the previous Liberal government passed sweeping police oversight reforms that would have, among other things, given the SIU more power to charge officers in breach of the Police Services Act. The changes were set to take effect at the end of June.

The current Progressive Conservative regime, however, opted to delay implementation of the parts of the legislation that specifically strengthened the SIU's mandate. Premier Doug Ford said at the time that his government would "review" the proposed changes before moving forward. He did not provide a timeline of when that work might be complete.

"We'll have to see what happens in terms of a greater degree of police accountability in the future," Scott said.

As for the particular incident probed by the SIU in this case, Scott said he's not especially confident that anyone will be held accountable.

"Because of the late notification by Toronto police, all the forensics are gone. So I don't think much is going to change in this matter."