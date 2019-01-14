Toronto man sentenced to life with no parole for 22 years for killing, dismembering woman

A Toronto man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 22 years in the 2016 death of a woman he killed, cut into pieces and dumped in the trash behind a butcher shop.

Albert Ian Ohab was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year. He admitted to cutting up Melissa Cooper's body three years ago after he told police she had died of a drug overdose in his apartment.

He pleaded guilty to causing indignity to a body, but not guilty to second-degree murder. The defence had told the jury Ohab panicked after finding Cooper, 30, dead in his apartment from a drug overdose and, while under the influence of drugs, decided to dispose of her body.

Cooper, 30, was reported missing by relatives in April 2016 after she failed to show up for dinner with her grandmother or answer her phone. (Toronto Police Service)

Ohab did not want to call paramedics because his girlfriend had died from a fentanyl overdose in his apartment just three months earlier and it had sparked an investigation, an experience he did not wish to repeat, the defence said.

Prosecutors argued Ohab's account of what happened that night makes no sense, and argued he lied to Cooper to get her into his apartment and then attacked her.

Cooper was reported missing by relatives in April 2016 after she failed to show up for dinner with her grandmother or answer her phone. Ontario Superior Court heard she was last seen alive on security video from a building where she was visiting a friend.

Cooper's remains — a partial torso — were later found by an employee behind a butcher shop in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area. Her right arm was found on a conveyer belt at a recycling plant in North York but her head has never been found, the court heard.