Joe Carter is coming out of retirement to play a game of baseball, but it won't be with the Blue Jays.

Instead, the man who hit the World Series winning home run for Toronto in 1993, will play one game with one lucky team of Canadian recreational baseball players, along with former teammate Roberto Alomar.

"I've got my swing down and Robbie's got his swing down, too," Carter told Metro Morning's Matt Galloway Friday.

Amateur adult baseball teams are being invited to make their pitch on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #BudHomeRunContest. They should tell the two retired pros why they should join them in the field.

Although Carter said he hasn't played with a rec baseball team in the last 20 years, he said he would "fiddle here and there" with rec teams outside stadiums during his playing career.

Canadian baseball teams (excluding those in Quebec) have until July 20 to take a swing at submissions. The winning team will be chosen by Carter and Alomar and announced on July 25. They're encouraging applicants to make creative and interesting offers.

At the baseball diamond in Stanley Park in downtown Toronto and with a bat in hand, Carter told CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond he's looking forward to showing up at the field dressed in uniform with Alomar and saying, "Hey, can we have next? We're playing."

"I've still got the bat speed and can hit it out," he warned.

Carter, now 58, said he and Alomar will come as a package deal for the chosen rec team and won't be split up.

"Robbie came here with me in 1991. We came together, we stick together ..."

Oct. 23, 1993: Jays first baseman Joe Carter celebrates after a home run in the ninth inning during the World Series. (Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

25 years since World Series-winning homer

Carter sees this opportunity as a way to give back to Blue Jays fans and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team's back-to-back World Series wins.

This season marks a quarter century since that iconic home run in 1993. Carter said he still gets goosebumps whenever he hears play-by-play man Tom Cheek's "touch 'em all Joe" call.

"I've heard it probably millions of times. I never get tired of hearing it but every time I hear it, it's hard to realize it's been 25 years," Carter said. "I love being associated with it."

Although he now lives in Kansas, he visits Toronto several times a year toruns an annual charity golf tournament.

"My seven years I played here in Toronto were the best seven years of my whole baseball career. I cherish it so much," he said.