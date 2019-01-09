'I ran to the door, and I saw him fall': 18-year-old killed in Rexdale drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old shot outside a Rexdale shopping plaza on Wednesday night has died in hospital, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 9:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The male victim was walking near the plaza when a dark-coloured vehicle approached, police said. Multiple shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

The victim was hit and tried to escape his attackers. The vehicle then sped off.

Several residents tried to help the victim, police said. When paramedics arrived, he was rushed to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim was from Toronto. Police did not release any further details about him.

'It's devastating'

Shell casing markers could be seen on the ground and a number of vehicles were present within a perimeter taped-off by investigators.

Jane Sedore, who lives in the neighbourhood, told CBC Toronto that she heard at least five shots, fired in two distinct volleys. The loud bangs prompted her to check out what was happening in the street.

"I ran to the door, and I saw him fall," she said of the victim. Sedore's son, Robert, rushed out to the victim's side. He stayed with him until police arrived, she added.

According to Sedore, a woman who was driving through the area also got out of her car to help.

"It was very brave, what she did," Sedore said.

She and her son are still digesting the experience, she explained.

"It's devastating," Sedore said from her home on Thursday morning.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. No descriptions of possible suspects have been provided.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.