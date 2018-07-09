'I can't see anything worse': Family of Brampton man shocked as alleged killers get bail

Relatives of a Brampton man who was beaten to death are outraged after four of the five men accused of participating in the killing were released on bail.

"This is such a heinous crime, said Gurjeet Bassi, a cousin of the victim, Paviter Singh Bassi.

"The nature of it is so brutal, so to think that someone involved could walk away and be let out on bail is really disheartening," Bassi said.

The 21-year-old was assaulted in broad daylight on March 19, according to Peel police. He was found with life-threatening injuries near Sandalwood Heights Secondary School in Brampton and died the next day.

Police arrested three young men in March, Khatpra Guryodh, Karanvir Bassi and Gurraj Bassi. Another two men were arrested last month: Harminder Bassi and Harman Singh. All were charged with first degree murder.

"We didn't even think that would be an option for them to be released," said Pardeep Bassi, the victim's sister. "It's scary that they could be walking among us."

Several of the accused live close to the Bassi family and went to the same high school as the victim, according to Bassi's family. Although three have the same last name, none of them are related to the man who was killed.

"Aside from him being brutally taken away from us, I can't see anything worse than those people walking away free," said Gurjeet Bassi.

The Bassi family say they will be writing to Ontario's attorney general to express their concerns about the court process.

"We've certainly felt like, as a victim's family, we don't seem to have a lot of rights," said Gurjeet Bassi on Friday, after the three others were released.

"People shouldn't be getting off on bail," added Pardeep Bassi.

Bail for murder charges 'not uncommon'

But one criminal lawyer says it's does happen.

"It's not very frequent but it is not uncommon," Christine Mainville told CBC Toronto. "It happens."

Mainville says no offence in the Criminal Code, including first-degree murder, is excluded from the bail process.

"If a person meets all the statutory criteria, they, like any other person, may be released on bail pending trial," she said.

The victim, Paviter Singh Bassi, has been described by family as 'thoughtful, hard-working, determined and full of love.' (Peel Regional Police)

Judges will consider a number of factors when deciding whether or not to grant bail, according to Mainville, including the seriousness of the crime, whether the accused has a criminal record or a violent past, their potential to re-offend, and whether they can be released to an environment where they can be supervised by people the court deems trustworthy.

Mainville says judges take the presumption of innocence very seriously.

"The purpose of bail is not to punish, it's to prevent a person from fleeing before they get to their trial," she said.

"To deprive someone of their freedom is a big deal when they've not been found guilty of anything."

In the case of serious crimes such as murder, the standard for obtaining bail is higher, Mainville says. Defence lawyers will spend more time preparing a "plan for release," and the accused may have to wait longer for the bail hearing to occur.

Conditions may also be attached. The judge may get a surety to pledge to pay money if the accused does not show up for trial and house arrest.

Christine Mainville, a criminal defence lawyer, says no offence in the Criminal Code, including first-degree murder, is excluded from the bail process. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Family remains optimistic

Despite being upset with the situation, Bassi's family is hopeful.

"Given the circumstances, we're obviously very upset. But this is the justice system in Canada and we're law abiding citizens," said Gurjeet Bassi.

"We're optimistic about the trial and what the Crown will deliver."

She said the family's focus is on preserving Paviter Bassi's legacy and the coming criminal trials.

"It's also really important that everyone who was involved in this crime be brought forward and brought to justice," she said.