Hydro rates are rising for Torontonians. Here's how much more you can expect to pay.

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, rates have risen $6.33 per month for typical residential users before tax — an increase of 5.4 per cent for customers who consume 750 kilowatt-hours per month, according to Toronto Hydro.

Increase reflects changes in distribution rates approved by the Ontario Energy Board

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, rates have risen $6.33 per month for typical residential users before tax — an increase of 5.4 per cent for customers who consume 750 kilowatt-hours per month, according to Toronto Hydro.

Don't be surprised to see a higher hydro bill this month — and no, it's not because of your Christmas lights and holiday cooking.

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, rates are rising $6.33 per month for typical residential users before tax — an increase of 5.4 per cent for customers who consume 750 kilowatt-hours per month, according to Toronto Hydro.

The increase reflects changes in distribution rates approved by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), along with changes in transmission and generation costs, the utility says.

Here's how the costs break down, according to Toronto Hydro's website:

  • $1.43 — Grid investments
  • $1.96 — Ending a credit that gave customers credit for property sales
  • $1.98 — Generation costs collected for entities such as the Ontario Power Generation
  • $0.96 — Transmission system costs collected for Hydro One and other entities
Electricity commodity rates are generally updated by the Ontario's energy regular, the OEB, twice a year.

The utility also says parts of consumer's bill are expected to drop in 2020, but it's not yet clear by how much.

