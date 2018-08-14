Hydro One gets new board of directors after mass resignation
A new board of directors has been appointed to Hydro One Ltd. just over a month after its chief executive retired and the entire board resigned en masse.
Ontario's PC government forced out former CEO after winning June election
Ten new board members were named as replacements for Hydro One's previous 14-member board, which resigned last month.
The power utility says former CIBC executive Tom Woods will serve as the interim board chair until the new directors can convene to permanently fill the position.
The new board comes in a time of sweeping change for Hydro One.
Its chief executive Mayo Schmidt suddenly retired last month after political intervention.
He had been labelled "the six-million-dollar man" on the campaign trail by newly elected Premier Doug Ford for his hefty compensation.
