2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision on Highway 418

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 41-year-old woman from Courtice, Ont., along with the driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old woman from Oshawa, Ont., were both pronounced dead on scene.

Driver was spotted traveling in the opposite of direction of traffic, alcohol a 'contributing factor'

A close-up of a police car on a sunny day.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 418 over the weekend. (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

Two people are dead and two more are injured after a head-on collision on Highway 418 this weekend.

Officers responded to calls of a vehicle entering Highway 418 near Taunton Road in Clarington, Ont. shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The vehicle was spotted travelling in the opposite direction of traffic. Police believe alcohol is a "contributing factor" in the crash, he said.

"Officers attempted to intercept this vehicle," said Schmidt.

"Unfortunately the vehicle continued southbound in the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with another vehicle near Nash Road."

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 41-year-old woman from Courtice, Ont., along with the driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old woman from Oshawa, Ont., were both pronounced dead on scene.

After the head-on crash, Schmidt says another vehicle collided into the back of the stopped vehicles.

Two of the four occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact Toronto OPP.

