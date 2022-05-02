Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Woman dies after vehicle rolls over on Hwy 427 in Vaughan

A woman has died and another person is seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on Highway 427 in Vaughan on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

22-year-old driver transported to a trauma centre for surgery, OPP say

CBC News
Police say a 27-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. (OPP Highway Safety Division)

Early this morning officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the southbound Highway 427 ramp to eastbound Highway 407.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 22-year-old driver was transported to a trauma centre for surgery.

