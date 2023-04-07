Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Two-vehicle collision in Mississauga leaves one person dead, one in critical condition

One person has been killed and another critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Friday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Collision happened in southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 near Hwy. 407, police say

CBC News ·
The door of a black and white OPP police cruiser is pictured.
The crash claimed the life of a passenger in one vehicle and sent the driver to hospital with critical injuries. (CBC)

One person has been killed and another critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Friday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.

OPP said the crash claimed the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles and sent the driver to hospital with critical injuries.

No one in the second vehicle suffered any visible injuries, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now