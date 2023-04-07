Two-vehicle collision in Mississauga leaves one person dead, one in critical condition
Collision happened in southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 near Hwy. 407, police say
One person has been killed and another critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Friday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.
OPP said the crash claimed the life of a passenger in one of the vehicles and sent the driver to hospital with critical injuries.
No one in the second vehicle suffered any visible injuries, police said.
Fatal collision: SB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy410?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy410</a>/407 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MississaugaOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MississaugaOPP</a> is currently investigating a collision involving two vehicles that claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to hospital with critical injuries. There are no injuries to anyone in the second vehicle. Updates to follow.—@OPP_HSD