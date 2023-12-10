Pedestrian fatally struck on Hwy 401 in Scarborough, first responders say

One person was fatally struck Sunday on Highway 401 in Scarborough, first responders say.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to attend to a pedestrian that was struck around 2:20 a.m. on the eastbound stretch of the highway, near Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road.

They were pronounced dead on scene, paramedics say.

In posts on X, formerly Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police say the pedestrian, who was driving, was originally involved in a single vehicle collision and was fatally struck after they left their vehicle.

Police said they closed all eastbound express lanes in the area. They're looking for witnesses and dashcam footage of a "transport truck that is believed to have struck a pedestrian."