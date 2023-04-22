Hit and run on Hwy 401 leaves 29-year-old Cambridge man dead

A 29-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a highway collision in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the man was travelling on Highway 401's westbound collector lanes near Mavis Road.

Police say witnesses saw a white Audi S5 car driving with "extreme high rates of speed" slam into the man's car.

The collision caused the man's vehicle to rotate and get pushed into the guard rail, police say.

He was transported to hospital, police say, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the Audi was seen exiting his vehicle, which came up against a concrete wall, and running from the scene toward Mavis Road.

Police ask anyone with information on the collision to contact investigators or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.