Driver in critical condition after stopped vehicle struck multiple times on Highway 400

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Teston Road in Vaughan have reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Police were initially called for reports that an SUV was stopped on the left shoulder and possibly on part of the live left lane of the highway just before 4 a.m.

By the time the tow truck driver that reported the incident circled back to the scene, the SUV had been struck by several other vehicles and came to rest on the centre lane of the highway.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old man from Scarborough, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This SUV came to a stop in the centre lanes of the highway after being struck by multiple vehicles when it was stopped on the shoulder. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/OPP)

Police are looking for any witnesses to come forward who could help explain why the SUV had become disabled on the left shoulder.

They say some drivers that struck the vehicle stopped at the scene, but there could be others that kept driving.

There was significant debris that was strewn across the highway, and the OPP's collision reconstruction unit is gathering evidence, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Northbound lanes of the highway at Teston Road were closed for the morning rush, but have since reopened.