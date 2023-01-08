1 dead after single ATV collision in Algonquin Township

A person is dead after a single ATV collision on Highway 35 Sunday morning, police say.

On Twitter, Hailburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a single ATV collision on the highway near Matabanick Road in Algonquin Township just before 7:30 a.m.

A lone rider was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Highway 35 is closed both directions between Highway 118 and Kushog Lake Road for an investigation into the incident, OPP say, with a "lengthy closure" expected.