1 dead, 2 seriously injured, 1 arrested in Mississauga crash

One person is dead, two people are seriously injured and one person is in custody after a crash in Mississauga overnight, Peel police and paramedics say.

The crash involving three vehicles happened in the area of Mineola Road and Hurontario Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene around midnight.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Peel paramedics.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The ages and sexes of the crash victims were not released.

Peel police said in a tweet that one person was arrested.

Police closed roads in the area for hours overnight as officers from its major collision bureau investigated.