Cyclist, 55, dead after hit and run in Mississauga

A 55-year-old cyclist is dead after he was hit by the driver of a transport truck who then fled the scene, Peel police say.

The collision happened just before midnight Wednesday near the corner of Hurontario and Dundas streets in Mississauga.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators closed the intersection where the incident happened for several hours, but it has since reopened to traffic.

No description of the tractor trailer was available early Thursday, but police said they are searching the area for any security camera video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.