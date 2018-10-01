Staying in Huntsville? There could soon be a tax for that

Huntsville town council is looking at implementing a tourism tax.

The tax would take the form of a fee tacked onto hotel stays, and other overnight accommodations.

Town officials estimate the tax could generate 750-thousand dollars per year.

"It's subject to change because the bylaw hasn't been passed just yet, but we think it will be about 4 per cent," Scott Aitchison, Mayor of Huntsville, told CBC's Ontario Morning on Monday.

Aitchison went on to explain that as it stands right now, only hotels would be taxed. Private cottage owners and Air B-n-B operators are not included.

"We'll have to find some sort of way to regulate them whether it's licensing them or something because there's no acknowledgement of their very existence in our zoning bylaw or our business bylaw."

Right now it is just an accommodation tax, but Aitchison says it could eventually be expanded to include other businesses that benefit from tourism like restaurants and equipment rental companies.

Kelly Haywood, the Executive Director of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are definitely voicing concerns.

"There's certainly some smaller cottages, vacation rentals that will struggle or are concerned particularly because they have packages or longer term visitors who've come here year over year."

But Haywood explained the money collected is going to be re-invested in tourism.

"This is our number one economy here. It's very challenging for people to keep a year round job, so promoting the community to extend beyond summer and autumn will be a huge opportunity for our community," said Haywood.

She said with all the businesses that stand to benefit from this there is the possibility of resentment among the business owners who will be taxed. Some providers who would be subject to the tax have demanded that Airbnbs and private cottage rentals be taxed as well.

"The people staying at our hotels are visiting our community so if we start there, I think it's incumbent upon us to encourage businesses who do benefit to still contribute," Haywood added.

Kingston recently joined the growing ranks of Ontario cities imposing a municipal accommodation tax on visitors. As of August 1, all hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts started charging the four-per cent levy to guests for nightly stays, then remit the money to the city.

At least 14 Ontario municipalities are either considering or imposing the new tax based on new revenue raising tools allowed by the provincial government.